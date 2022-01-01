Pacira BioSciences: More Evidence Needed To Advocate Entry At Current Valuations

Jan. 07, 2023 4:42 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.38K Followers

Summary

  • Reluctancy of management to provide forward estimates points to challenges in end-markets, and a key risk by estimation.
  • Sequential sales growth looks to have stalled based on the monthly earnings releases, but we'll have to wait and see.
  • Investor reaction to commentary on previous earnings resulted in violent selloff in PCRX equity at the back end of FY22.
  • Net-net, there are too many unanswered questions at present, leading us to rate PCRX a hold.

Historic buildings of Wall Street in the financial district of lower Manhattan, New York City

deberarr

Investment summary

Many healthcare and med-tech equities peaked in early FY22, setting up the stage for a broad-market selloff within these sectors. The pace of deceleration continued into the final stages of the year, leaving many equity investors having to pick up

erg

Data: Updata

regf

Data: HBI, Refinitiv Datastream

rgefb

Data: Seeking Alpha PCRX quote page, see "Revenue".

ertgf

Data: Author estimates

rgf

Data: Updata

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.38K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.