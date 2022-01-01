Dividend Income Summary: Lanny's December 2022 Summary

Summary

  • A decade of investing is snowballing on its own, but we keep investing as much as we can.
  • In December, we (my wife and I) received a dividend income total of $8,110.03.
  • Our dividend income was down again from last year.
  • In December, we rocked in 4 dividend increases, that really added a punch to the dividend stock portfolio.

Green wallet with gold coins

This is what dividend investing is all about! Investing in dividend stocks allows you to earn dividend income, the best passive income stream! Bias, you better believe it.

Time to dive into Lanny’s December 2022

dividend table

div table

dividend table

dividend table

div table

