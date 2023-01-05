The S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted Index: A Standout Performer In A Challenging Year For Equity Markets

Jan. 07, 2023 5:09 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Despite a challenging economic environment, the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted Index posted an impressive 7.57% in 2022.
  • Its fundamental weighting approach, rather than a market-cap approach, gives the index a value tilt.
  • Its emphasis on dividend yield and value could offer investors more protection against rising interest rates relative to its benchmark.

Money saving and growth concept.

golfcphoto

By Wenli Bill Hao

2022 was a difficult year for equity investors as rising interest rates, increasing geopolitical risks and slowing economic growth put downward pressure on equities. However, factors such as dividend yield and value fared much better than the

exhibit 1

exhibit 2

exhibit 3

Exhibit 4

Exhibit 5

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.13K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.