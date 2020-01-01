HIO: Unleveraged Fund With A Leveraged Performance

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund is a fixed income CEF.
  • The fund focuses on U.S. high yield and has a middle of the road credit build, with no excessive risk taken via CCC credits.
  • The fund however displays a return profile very similar to the top HY CEF cohort, namely CIK and PTY.
  • The vehicle is trading at a discount to NAV of close to -12%.
  • This article covers CEFs.

Business strategy for marketing and management.

tadamichi

Thesis

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) is a fixed income CEF. The fund has been around since the early '90s and focuses on high yield credit. What is particular about this fund is the lack of leverage, a cornerstone of

beta

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

HIO return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

HIO Turnover

Turnover (Fund Fact Sheet)

HIO Ratings

Rating Profile (Fund Website)

sectors

HIO Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

HIO premium

Premium / Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

Chart
Data by YCharts

distribute

Distributions (Fund Website)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.83K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.