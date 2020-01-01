Berkshire Hathaway Is Ripe For Climbing Again (Technical Analysis)

Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
625 Followers

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway did its share of the market drop, now is time to go back to its usual self.
  • Technical setup indicates readiness for a breakout in a short term.
  • Good moment to add it to your portfolio, if you haven’t caught lower prices since the last October lows.

Side view closeup of woman hand showing fan of dollar banknotes, arm holding cash, lot of money.

Khosrork

As for the 1-month relative performance, the Financial sector has been the best with a return of 2.2%.

sectors

1-month performance of sectors (Finviz)

The 1-week return of the Financial sector has been amongst the three leading of the economy, with

sectors

1-week performance of sectors (Finviz)

industries

1-month performance of industries within the financial sector (Finviz)

industries

1-week performance of industries within the financial sector (Finviz)

chart

1-year performance of Berkshire Hathaway and indices (TradingView)

chart

3-month performance of Berkshire Hathaway and indices (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Weekly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Weekly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Daily (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Daily (TradingView)

chart

Renko Daily (TradingView)

This article was written by

Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
625 Followers
I am investing in various styles to achieve diversification and exploit sector rotation, mixing value and disruption. I love back-testing! CFA Level III candidate. Graduate MA Finance ICHEC Brussels Management School & MA Politics Warsaw University. IRL, a Brussels-based expert in the area of innovation and technology transfer. Views are mine, not employer`s.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.