CPI Card Group: Appreciating, But At An Inflection Point

Jan. 07, 2023 6:59 AM ETCPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)
Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
269 Followers

Summary

  • CPI Card Group significantly outperformed in 2022 but has seen its fundamentals growth slow down and cash flow weaken since then.
  • Additionally, the economic and consumer context should act as a significant and tough-to-predict headwind for this company.
  • The financials, along with the economic context, indicate that the company is relatively expensive and may be subject to depreciation at this inflection point.
  • Yet, it is not out of the question that the company perseveres well through these times. Ultimately, its niche is affected by consumer credit card issuance but is not wholly dependent on it.
  • This counterpoint is primarily due to continued demand for contactless cards and digitized issuances, areas where the firm has seen continued growth.

Plastic credit card with chip visible, on top of a table with soft lights and shadows. Orange color card on white surface. Concept: finance, purchases, payments, loan, spending, investments and debts.

JERO SenneGs/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) is a payments and payments technology company. Its offerings include debit, credit, and prepaid cards. The company provides both the physical cards as well as the digital infrastructure required to have them work

sec.gov PMTS 1.6.22

sec.gov PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

St Louis Federal Reserve 1.6.22

St Louis Federal Reserve 1.6.22

St Louis Federal Reserve 1.6.22

St Louis Federal Reserve 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

SeekingAlpha.com PMTS 1.6.22

This article was written by

Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
269 Followers
Equity long/short, value and growth investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.