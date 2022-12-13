Rolls-Royce: Return Of The Chinese Traveler

Jan. 07, 2023 7:27 AM ETRolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF), RYCEY
Summary

  • Rolls-Royce produces engines for civil and defense aircrafts.
  • It operates long-term service agreements with airlines, providing servicing to engines on an 'engine flight hours' basis.
  • As airlines were grounded, EFH dropped, and revenues declined.
  • Looking forward, EFH is set to rebound in 2023 as China lifts COVID restrictions and Chinese travelers return to the skies.

Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engine - engine number 1, left side - Airbus A330 - PR-AIY - Azul Linhas Aéreas - During the party ceremony - Azul 10 years

Herbert Pictures

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY) is a leading engine manufacturer supplying the global civil and defense aviation markets. Its civil aerospace business was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as many airlines were grounded. Looking forward, as the Chinese traveler is set

Rolls-Royce overview

Figure 1 - Rolls-Royce overview (RR investor presentation)

RR Civil Aerospace segment overview

Figure 2 - RR Civil Aerospace segment overview (RR investor presentation)

RR Civil Aerospace engine market share

Figure 3 - RR Civil Aerospace engine market share (RR investor presentation)

RR is sole-sourced on many aircrafts

Figure 4 - RR is sole-sourced on many leading aircrafts (RR investor presentation)

Illustrative aerospace investment lifecycle

Figure 5 - Illustrative aerospace investment lifecycle (RR investor presentation)

RR Civil Aerospace operating model

Figure 6 - RR Civil Aerospace operating model (RR investor presentation)

LTSA example

Figure 7 - LTSA example (RR investor presentation)

EFH contracted severely due to COVID

Figure 8 - EFH contracted severely due to COVID (RR investor presentation)

RR financial summary

Figure 9 - RR financial summary (tikr.com)

Substantial upside in EFH recovery

Figure 10 - Substantial upside in EFH recovery (RR investor presentation)

Defence continues to shine

Figure 11 - Defence continues to shine (RR investor presentation)

Defence historical revenues and operating profits

Figure 12 - Defence historical revenue and operating profits (Author created from RR investor presentations)

Power System historical revenues and operating profits

Figure 13 - Power System historical revenues and operating profits (Author created from RR investor presentations)

Electric engines in New Business Segment

Figure 14 - Electric engines in New Business Segment (RR investor presentation)

SMR business in New Business Segment

Figure 15 - SMR business in New Business Segment (RR investor presentation)

RR can return to 2019 operating profitability with modest gains in Civil Aerospace

Figure 16 - RR can return to 2019 operating profitability with modest gains in Civil Aerospace (Author created)

Operating Profit sensitivity

Figure 17 - Operating Profit Sensitivity (Author created)

RR share price

Figure 18 - RR share price (stockcharts.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RYCEY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

