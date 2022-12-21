Alliant Energy: Buy This Blue-Chip Stock For Growing Passive Income And Strong Returns

Jan. 07, 2023 8:10 AM ETAlliant Energy Corporation (LNT)
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
6.46K Followers

Summary

  • Alliant Energy's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio will edge slightly higher from 61.3% in 2022 to 62.6% in 2023.
  • The company's revenue surged 14.8% higher in the nine months ended 2022 while non-GAAP EPS edged 2.6% higher during that time.
  • Based on my inputs into the dividend discount model and discounted cash flows model, Alliant Energy is trading at a 3% discount to fair value.
  • Alliant Energy's 3.1% dividend yield, 6%-7% annual earnings growth prospects, and 0.3% annual valuation multiple potential should deliver annual total returns of around 10% to shareholders in the years ahead.

Money Saving Graph

Growing stacks of coins.

fpm

When done properly and given enough time, dividend growth investing is a strategy that can help ordinary investors to reach financial independence. For clarity, I mean financial independence as the point at which an investor's annual dividend income (and

The revenue portion of Alliant Energy's income statement for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

Alliant Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Press Release

The dividend discount model indicates that Alliant Energy's shares are priced at a small discount to fair value.

Investopedia

The discounted cash flows model shows shares of Alliant Energy to be slightly undervalued.

Money Chimp

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
6.46K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LNT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.