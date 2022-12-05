Energy Transfer: A Top Income Opportunity

Jan. 07, 2023 8:41 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)9 Comments
Marel profile picture
Marel
5.89K Followers

Summary

  • Energy Transfer has generated a return of ~40% over the past year, while other major indices have declined. Outperformance is expected to continue.
  • Currently offers an attractive distribution yield of nearly 9% with strong distribution coverage and strong fundamentals.
  • Has set records in various areas of its operations, including transportation and export volumes, and has made progress on strategic initiatives such as acquisitions and debt repayment.
  • Earnings are largely derived from fee-based contracts, not affected by commodity prices.
  • Insiders, including the executive chairman, have made significant unit purchases totaling $265 million since January 2021.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has been a long-standing investment for me. In the face of significant market turmoil, including material drops in the S&P, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq indices, ET has proved to be a reliable source of stability. Over the past year or so, ET has

This article was written by

Marel profile picture
Marel
5.89K Followers
Value-oriented investor focusing on marketable securities, real estate as well as early-stage companies.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.