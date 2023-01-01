U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Money Market Funds Open New Year With $57.8 Billion Of Inflows, Largest Total Since May 2021

Jan. 07, 2023 11:08 PM ETSCHD, ACWI, SPY, QQQ, SGOV, USFR, HYG, SHV
Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
232 Followers

Summary

  • During Refinitiv Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended January 4, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the second week in three, pumping in a net $37.06 billion.
  • Exchange-traded equity funds recorded $7.0 billion in weekly net outflows, marking the second week of outflows in three.
  • Conventional taxable-fixed income funds realized a weekly outflow of $6.8 billion—marking their twentieth straight weekly outflow.

Businessman investor analyzing company financial mutual fund report working with digital augmented reality graphics technology. Concept for business, economy and marketing.

Natee127

By Jack Fischer

During Refinitiv Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended January 4, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the second week in three, pumping in a net $37.06 billion.

This article was written by

Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
232 Followers
Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.