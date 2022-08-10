Nutanix: Improving Profitability, But Remains Risky Without Solid Expansion Plan

Jan. 07, 2023 11:34 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)1 Comment
InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • Nutanix shows continued top line growth, thanks to its growing customer base.
  • Despite today’s challenging operating environment, NTNX manages to improve its profitability and produces positive FCF.
  • However, dilution risk, operational capacity concerns, and NTNX's increasing debt burden continue to drive down the company's valuation.
  • NTNX is now trading below its psychological resistance and is fundamentally unappealing.
Nutanix headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is one of the leading companies that simplifies digital transformation. It provides single software platform for all hybrid and multi-cloud applications and simplifies database management. An interesting catalyst that this company has is its growing customer base and

This article was written by

InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.15K Followers
Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.