The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
1/17
|
2/1
|
0.18
|
0.22
|
22.22%
|
0.59%
|
9
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
1/30
|
2/14
|
0.475
|
0.49
|
3.16%
|
7.84%
|
26
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
1/13
|
1/24
|
0.33
|
0.34
|
3.03%
|
3.36%
|
27
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
1/13
|
1/31
|
2.2
|
2.45
|
11.36%
|
3.74%
|
10
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jan 9 (Ex-Div 1/10)
None
Tuesday Jan 10 (Ex-Div 1/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
2/15
|
1.12
|
269.21
|
1.66%
|
18
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
1/26
|
0.31
|
67.85
|
1.83%
|
10
Wednesday Jan 11 (Ex-Div 1/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
2/15
|
1.48
|
166.55
|
3.55%
|
11
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
2/15
|
0.51
|
112.33
|
1.82%
|
10
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
1/25
|
0.63
|
141.17
|
1.79%
|
17
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
1/31
|
0.42
|
42.32
|
3.97%
|
7
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
1/31
|
0.65
|
92.28
|
2.82%
|
10
|
IDEX Corporation
|
(IEX)
|
1/27
|
0.6
|
232.14
|
1.03%
|
13
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
1/31
|
1.4
|
158.31
|
3.54%
|
13
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
2/1
|
0.29
|
34.15
|
3.40%
|
25
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
1/31
|
0.26
|
26.86
|
3.87%
|
13
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
1/31
|
0.83
|
161.13
|
2.06%
|
14
Thursday Jan 12 (Ex-Div 1/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
1/31
|
0.825
|
127.47
|
2.59%
|
6
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
1/31
|
0.02483
|
14.47
|
2.06%
|
9
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
2/15
|
0.275
|
46.91
|
2.34%
|
57
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
1/31
|
0.435
|
174.72
|
1.00%
|
15
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
1/31
|
0.455
|
100.58
|
1.81%
|
30
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
1/24
|
0.34
|
40.42
|
3.36%
|
27
|
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
2/5
|
1.5
|
164.21
|
3.65%
|
12
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
1/31
|
2.45
|
262.31
|
3.74%
|
10
Friday Jan 13 (Ex-Div 1/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
2/1
|
0.22
|
148.75
|
0.59%
|
9
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
2/1
|
0.66
|
155.64
|
1.70%
|
11
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
2/1
|
0.235
|
68.59
|
1.37%
|
26
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
1/13
|
0.3
|
37.45
|
3.20%
|
6
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
2/1
|
0.1975
|
22.55
|
3.50%
|
19
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
1/13
|
0.24
|
4.1%
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
1/10
|
0.2
|
1.9%
|
Alerus Financial Corporation
|
(ALRS)
|
1/13
|
0.18
|
3.1%
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
1/11
|
0.21
|
1.1%
|
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|
(AQN)
|
1/13
|
0.1808
|
10.1%
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
1/13
|
1.21
|
3.3%
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
1/13
|
0.3
|
4.2%
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
1/10
|
0.44
|
2.8%
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
1/13
|
0.69
|
2.5%
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
1/13
|
0.7
|
2.4%
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
1/17
|
0.94
|
3.3%
|
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
1/13
|
0.275
|
5.7%
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
1/17
|
0.49
|
5.0%
|
Dollar General Corporation
|
(DG)
|
1/17
|
0.55
|
0.9%
|
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(DLR)
|
1/13
|
1.22
|
4.8%
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
1/17
|
0.53
|
1.4%
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
1/13
|
1.25
|
3.3%
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
1/13
|
0.41
|
2.5%
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
1/13
|
2.2
|
4.1%
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
1/13
|
0.34
|
5.1%
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
1/17
|
0.33
|
3.8%
|
The First of Long Island Corporation
|
(FLIC)
|
1/12
|
0.21
|
4.6%
|
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(FR)
|
1/17
|
0.295
|
2.4%
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
1/17
|
1.08
|
4.1%
|
Fulton Financial Corporation
|
(FULT)
|
1/13
|
0.15
|
3.5%
|
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GNTY)
|
1/11
|
0.22
|
2.5%
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
1/11
|
0.63
|
0.9%
|
Hurco Companies, Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
1/17
|
0.15
|
2.2%
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
1/13
|
1.8
|
7.2%
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
1/12
|
1.31
|
2.3%
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
1/13
|
0.3
|
3.2%
|
J & J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
1/10
|
0.7
|
1.8%
|
Kilroy Realty Corporation
|
(KRC)
|
1/11
|
0.54
|
5.7%
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
1/13
|
0.64
|
1.7%
|
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|
(LEG)
|
1/13
|
0.44
|
5.2%
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
1/13
|
1.06
|
1.7%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
1/13
|
0.225
|
7.3%
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
1/13
|
0.385
|
2.3%
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
1/13
|
0.68
|
3.4%
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
1/10
|
0.94
|
8.1%
|
Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
1/12
|
0.29
|
9.4%
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|
(MPWR)
|
1/13
|
0.75
|
0.8%
|
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
1/13
|
0.88
|
1.3%
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
1/13
|
0.475
|
3.1%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
1/13
|
0.2485
|
4.7%
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
1/11
|
0.7
|
3.3%
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
1/11
|
1.27
|
4.9%
|
Portland General Electric Company
|
(POR)
|
1/17
|
0.4525
|
3.7%
|
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
1/17
|
0.315
|
2.2%
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
1/17
|
0.42
|
1.5%
|
Regal Rexnord Corporation
|
(RRX)
|
1/13
|
0.35
|
1.1%
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
1/13
|
0.495
|
1.5%
|
Sonic Automotive, Inc.
|
(SAH)
|
1/13
|
0.28
|
2.3%
|
Schneider National, Inc.
|
(SNDR)
|
1/10
|
0.08
|
1.3%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
1/17
|
0.121667
|
4.4%
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
1/13
|
0.34
|
1.3%
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
1/13
|
0.63
|
3.1%
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
1/17
|
0.88
|
2.5%
|
First Financial Corporation
|
(THFF)
|
1/13
|
0.54
|
2.4%
|
Thor Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
1/13
|
0.45
|
2.2%
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
1/12
|
0.23
|
3.0%
|
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
|
(TR)
|
1/11
|
0.09
|
0.8%
|
Terreno Realty Corporation
|
(TRNO)
|
1/13
|
0.4
|
2.7%
|
The Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
1/11
|
0.34
|
1.2%
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
1/17
|
0.48
|
4.1%
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
1/11
|
0.3475
|
3.3%
|
W. P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
1/13
|
1.065
|
5.3%
|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|
(WTW)
|
1/17
|
0.82
|
1.3%
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
1/13
|
0.125
|
1.5%
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
1/17
|
0.2027
|
1.8%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
