Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 1/17 2/1 0.18 0.22 22.22% 0.59% 9 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 1/30 2/14 0.475 0.49 3.16% 7.84% 26 Bank OZK (OZK) 1/13 1/24 0.33 0.34 3.03% 3.36% 27 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 1/13 1/31 2.2 2.45 11.36% 3.74% 10 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jan 9 (Ex-Div 1/10)

None

Tuesday Jan 10 (Ex-Div 1/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 2/15 1.12 269.21 1.66% 18 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 1/26 0.31 67.85 1.83% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jan 11 (Ex-Div 1/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 2/15 1.48 166.55 3.55% 11 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2/15 0.51 112.33 1.82% 10 American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 1/25 0.63 141.17 1.79% 17 Camden National Corporation (CAC) 1/31 0.42 42.32 3.97% 7 City Holding Company (CHCO) 1/31 0.65 92.28 2.82% 10 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 1/27 0.6 232.14 1.03% 13 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 1/31 1.4 158.31 3.54% 13 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 2/1 0.29 34.15 3.40% 25 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 1/31 0.26 26.86 3.87% 13 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 1/31 0.83 161.13 2.06% 14 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jan 12 (Ex-Div 1/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 1/31 0.825 127.47 2.59% 6 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 1/31 0.02483 14.47 2.06% 9 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 2/15 0.275 46.91 2.34% 57 Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 1/31 0.435 174.72 1.00% 15 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 1/31 0.455 100.58 1.81% 30 Bank OZK (OZK) 1/24 0.34 40.42 3.36% 27 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 2/5 1.5 164.21 3.65% 12 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 1/31 2.45 262.31 3.74% 10 Click to enlarge

Friday Jan 13 (Ex-Div 1/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 2/1 0.22 148.75 0.59% 9 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 2/1 0.66 155.64 1.70% 11 Graco Inc. (GGG) 2/1 0.235 68.59 1.37% 26 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 1/13 0.3 37.45 3.20% 6 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 2/1 0.1975 22.55 3.50% 19 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 1/13 0.24 4.1% Air Lease Corporation (AL) 1/10 0.2 1.9% Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 1/13 0.18 3.1% Amphenol Corporation (APH) 1/11 0.21 1.1% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 1/13 0.1808 10.1% Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 1/13 1.21 3.3% Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 1/13 0.3 4.2% Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 1/10 0.44 2.8% Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 1/13 0.69 2.5% ConocoPhillips (COP) 1/13 0.7 2.4% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 1/17 0.94 3.3% CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 1/13 0.275 5.7% CubeSmart (CUBE) 1/17 0.49 5.0% Dollar General Corporation (DG) 1/17 0.55 0.9% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 1/13 1.22 4.8% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 1/17 0.53 1.4% EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 1/13 1.25 3.3% Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 1/13 0.41 2.5% Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 1/13 2.2 4.1% Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 1/13 0.34 5.1% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 1/17 0.33 3.8% The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 1/12 0.21 4.6% First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 1/17 0.295 2.4% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 1/17 1.08 4.1% Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 1/13 0.15 3.5% Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 1/11 0.22 2.5% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 1/11 0.63 0.9% Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 1/17 0.15 2.2% Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 1/13 1.8 7.2% Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 1/12 1.31 2.3% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 1/13 0.3 3.2% J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 1/10 0.7 1.8% Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 1/11 0.54 5.7% Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 1/13 0.64 1.7% Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 1/13 0.44 5.2% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 1/13 1.06 1.7% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 1/13 0.225 7.3% Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 1/13 0.385 2.3% Medtronic plc (MDT) 1/13 0.68 3.4% Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 1/10 0.94 8.1% Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 1/12 0.29 9.4% Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 1/13 0.75 0.8% Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 1/13 0.88 1.3% National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 1/13 0.475 3.1% Realty Income Corporation (O) 1/13 0.2485 4.7% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 1/11 0.7 3.3% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1/11 1.27 4.9% Portland General Electric Company (POR) 1/17 0.4525 3.7% Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 1/17 0.315 2.2% Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 1/17 0.42 1.5% Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 1/13 0.35 1.1% Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 1/13 0.495 1.5% Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 1/13 0.28 2.3% Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 1/10 0.08 1.3% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 1/17 0.121667 4.4% Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 1/13 0.34 1.3% State Street Corporation (STT) 1/13 0.63 3.1% Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 1/17 0.88 2.5% First Financial Corporation (THFF) 1/13 0.54 2.4% Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 1/13 0.45 2.2% TowneBank (TOWN) 1/12 0.23 3.0% Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 1/11 0.09 0.8% Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 1/13 0.4 2.7% The Toro Company (TTC) 1/11 0.34 1.2% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 1/17 0.48 4.1% John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 1/11 0.3475 3.3% W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 1/13 1.065 5.3% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 1/17 0.82 1.3% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 1/13 0.125 1.5% The York Water Company (YORW) 1/17 0.2027 1.8% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.