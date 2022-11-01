Exact Sciences: Defending ARK's Call Of $140 Per Share By 2027

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Marketplace

Summary

  • ARK Invest's Cathie Wood believes Exact Sciences (EXAS) can hit $140 per share by 2027. Unlike some other calls, I believe Cathie and ARK are spot-on with EXAS.
  • EXAS is a major holding in both Cathie's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG). Together, it looks as if they make up about 10% of EXAS.
  • I defend ARK's call with 5 points. Cologuard's brand recognition is my leading argument.
  • The stock has been beaten down over the past twelve months losing more than 50%. However, the company's Q3 earnings beat has the share price trending up.
  • I have several "Cathie Wood's Stocks" in my Compounding Healthcare Portfolios. I discuss why I have been apprehensive about adding to these names despite their fundamental progress.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Compounding Healthcare get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

A market research report on Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from Cathie Wood's ARK-Invest (ARKK) (ARKG) has caught a lot of attention with another assertive call on the share price performance in the coming

Exact Sciences Q3 Performance

Exact Sciences Q3 Performance (Exact Sciences)

Exact Science Updated 2022 Guidance

Exact Science Updated 2022 Guidance (Exact Science)

Exact Sciences Annual Revenue Estimates

Exact Sciences Annual Revenue Estimates (Exact Sciences)

EXAS Daily Chart

EXAS Daily Chart (Trendspider)

This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
7.68K Followers
Diagnosing the market to compound capital in the healthcare sector.

After years of working in the medical field, I have developed a passion for biotech and lifesaving therapies. Now, I am a full-time healthcare investor who is in search of the next breakthrough therapy, device, or pharmaceutical. My trade focus is around catalysts and potential acquisitions. In addition, I provide a marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare through Seeking Alpha.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXAS, FATE, VCYT, CERS, VEEV, CRSP, REGN, VRTX, SDGR, PACB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.