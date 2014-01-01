Ivanhoe Mines: Growth Outlook Clouded By Higher Costs And Negative News

Jan. 08, 2023 12:29 AM ETIvanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN:CA), IVPAFFCX, LUN:CA, LUNMF1 Comment
Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
1.98K Followers

Summary

  • Ivanhoe will be one of the fastest-growing copper miners in the world.
  • Costs at Ivanhoe have been higher than forecast.
  • Recent allegations of wrongdoing may prove to be an overhang on the stock.

Material photo of copper ore

SAND555

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) is a mining company that is focused on producing copper and zinc in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa. The company's main projects are the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine in

Kamoa-Kakula is positioned to be the 3rd largest copper mining complex by 2024

Ivanhoe Mines website

C1 costs higher on logistics

Ivanhoe mines website

This article was written by

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
1.98K Followers
Investing since the dot com crash. Searching for a little wisdom every day. I enjoy uncovering quality dividend ideas for my retirement portfolio. With my play money, I enjoy hunting for commodity multi-baggers. Gold and silver bull.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.