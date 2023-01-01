PriceSmart: Flat YoY EPS Growth Expected, Waiting For Bullish Price Action

Jan. 08, 2023 12:34 AM ETPriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)XLP, XRT
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.3K Followers

Summary

  • Earnings season kicks off on Friday, but one small retailer reports results Monday AMC.
  • PriceSmart features an improved valuation, but with a small yield, shares do not scream cheap yet.
  • I'm looking for improved earnings and a price chart to reverse the upside before getting bullish.

Pricesmart and Payless, Mausica Branch, Trinidad, West Indies

Nandani Bridglal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

No rest for the weary. Earnings season is here! Walgreens reported results last week and a few more trickle in before Friday morning’s big bank reports.

One small Consumer Staples stock flies under

Wall Street Horizon's Earnings Calendar and Cadence

Wall Street Horizon

PriceSmart: Earnings Outlook and Key Profitability Ratios

CFRA Research

Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

PSMT: Flat EPS Growth Seen

ORATS

PSMT: A Protracted Downtrend

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.3K Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.