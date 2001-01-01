Sysco: A Great Business At A Fair Price

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.63K Followers

Summary

  • Sysco shares have been roughly flat over the past year, significantly outperforming the broader market.
  • In 2022, Sysco benefited from increased consumer spending on dining out following stay-at-home behavior in 2020-21. Sysco has also gained market share as competitors were forced to retrench.
  • As the largest player in the food service distribution business, Sysco generates fantastic returns on operating capital employed as a result of durable competitive advantages in both scale and scope.
  • Sysco has proven resilient to inflationary pressure by passing on higher costs to customers. Operating profitability has remained strong.
  • Trading at 19x current year EPS, I see Sysco as being fairly valued at $79/share.

Friends and fast food

filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

Having recently reviewed several restaurant companies, today I take a look at the leading supplier to the US foodservice industry, Sysco (NYSE:SYY). As I discuss below, Sysco is an excellent business which will likely get

syyover

Sysco Overview (Sysco Investor Presentation)

syymsg

Market Share Gains (Sysco Investor Presentation)

1q23

Sysco 1Q Results (Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.63K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.