Asana: SaaS Leader With Huge Insider Buying

Jan. 08, 2023 1:53 AM ETAsana, Inc. (ASAN)
Ben Alaimo
Summary

  • Asana is a software company which is a leader in team management solutions to improve productivity and alignment.
  • The company reported solid financial results in the quarter, beating both revenue and earnings estimates.
  • Its founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz purchased a staggering $350 million worth of shares at an average price of ~$18/share. (September 2022 report).

Quality management with QA (assurance), QC (control) and improvement. Standardisation and certification concept. Compliance to regulations and standards. Manager or auditor working on computer.

NicoElNino

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is a leading software company that is focused on the team management space. The company has an elite list of customers which includes 80% of the Fortune 100 and major names such as Spotify, Accenture, and many more. Asana

Chart
Data by YCharts

Asana Workgraph

Asana Workgraph (Q1,FY23)

Asana G2 leader

Asana G2 leader (G2)

Asana

Asana (Q1,FY23)

Chart
Data by YCharts

TAM

TAM (Asana)

Asana expenses

Asana expenses (Q3,FY23 report)

Founder Dustin Moskovitz insider buying

Founder Dustin Moskovitz insider buying (Yahoo finance/SEC data)

Asana stock valuation 1

Asana stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Asana stock valuation 2

Asana stock valuation 2 (Created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

