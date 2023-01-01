Yamana Gold: Benefits From Synergy, Potential Gold/Silver Price Rise, Plus Call Premiums And Dividends

Jan. 08, 2023 2:04 AM ETYamana Gold Inc. (AUY), YRI:CAAEM, AEM:CA, PAAS, PAAS:CA
Mark Van Mater profile picture
Mark Van Mater
300 Followers

Summary

  • Agnico Eagle Mines and Pan American Silver Corp offered to buy Yamana.
  • Yamana Shareholders get US$1.0406 in cash from Agnico, plus 0.1598 of a common share of Pan American Silver and 0.0376 of a common share of Agnico Eagle Mines.
  • The total to Yamana shareholders is $5.95 based on AEM and PAAS's January 6th closing price.
  • My preference is for ownership of AEM over PAAS, although I may own both for a time.
  • AUY shareholders can benefit from the synergies of AUY, AEM, and PAAS, plus any rising gold or silver prices, while gaining from covered call premiums and dividends.

Stacks of golden and silver bars

Ravitaliy/iStock via Getty Images

The December 28th 6K Report

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)(TSX:YRI:CA) announced the deal in their December 28th 6K report with the following highlights:

  • Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Pan American funded Yamana with US$150 million in
Authors screen

TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim

Authors screen

TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim

Authors screen

Fintel

This article was written by

Mark Van Mater profile picture
Mark Van Mater
300 Followers
I have 27 years' experience in sales and marketing where my strength was always research and analysis.  I now have 12 years' experience as a full-time investor and independent research analyst. My primary focus is on value stocks showing strong growth potential.  The 3-part strategy includes recognizing macro trends, seeking innovation and capitalizing on event overreaction. The process begins by running filters with 28 key criteria, then continues by considering over 120 data points on each investment. I listen to quarterly earnings reports and read 10Q reports. Fundamental Analysis is used to select stocks, and Technical Analysis plus Artificial Intelligence are used to identify the entry, trend, and exit points.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AUY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.