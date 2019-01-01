BlackRock: Leading Money Manager But Little Margin Of Safety (Rating Downgrade)

Jan. 08, 2023 3:00 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)1 Comment
Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.41K Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock has solid fundamentals and is fairly valued, making it a reliable investment option.
  • BlackRock has some decent growth opportunities and limited risks.
  • The current uncertainty in the stock market makes it a HOLD at this time.
Coal Workers Union Pickets Outside BlackRock Investors In New York City

Spencer Platt

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I always search for new ways to invest in income-producing assets. When I find these assets to be attractively valued, I often add to my existing positions. Additionally, I use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions

This article was written by

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.41K Followers
Hi everyone, my name is Khen Elazar and I am 30 years old. I am investing in the stock market since I was 17 years old. I did it with the help and guidance of my Father who is an investment adviser. I used to invest in value and growth stocks, and in Israeli junk bonds. Over the past several years, I have been investing mainly in dividend growth stocks. I also enjoy reading and study new subjects. I am a political junkie and Sport enthusiast, mainly soccer and NBA.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.