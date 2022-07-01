BlackRock Science And Technology Trust: Scrambling For Traction

FinanzUni profile picture
FinanzUni
145 Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock Science and Technology has been hit hard among the broader market downturn, dropping more than 50% from its peak.
  • Further interest hikes, prolonged inflation and a looming recession have, and likely will, devalue the tech-heavy portfolio even further.
  • The fund is scrambling for direction, abandoning its growth equity approach, which has delivered significant losses.
  • BST is structured as a closed-ended fund and continues to trade above its historic 8-10% discount.

Coal Workers Union Pickets Outside BlackRock Investors In New York City

Spencer Platt

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) has fallen significantly in 2022. While the fund has performed well historically, returning 12.64% p.a. since its inception in 2014, I do not see this historic success continuing for two main reasons.

Chart
Data by YCharts

BST Industry Distribution

BST Industry Distribution (BlackRock BST Factsheet)

BST Top 10 Holdings

BST Top 10 Holdings (BlackRock BST Factsheet)

This article was written by

FinanzUni profile picture
FinanzUni
145 Followers
I started FinanzUni with the goal to give fellow investors access to objetcive and balanced analysis. I value all outside intel and everyone to challenge my thesis to obtain the most critical and correct analysis.My investment focus is on growth stocks with an investment horizon of 2–5 years. My primary focus here is on Tech stocks, but more broadly on emerging great ideas and stocks. About me: I am a recent grad student from UC Berkley and after finishing my studies I have returned to my home country Germany to work in venture capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.