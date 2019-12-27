European Fixed-Income Outlook: Stay High Quality In 2023

Summary

  • European bond-market performance was among the worst on record in 2022, as Europe ran the gamut of geopolitical, economic, and market storms.
  • Across both investment grade and high yield, credit spreads are above average and absolute total yields look attractive.
  • We expect that the complexity and variety of European markets will provide further opportunities for active investors in 2023.

1 euro coins lie on the background of European denominations of various denominations

Max Zolotukhin/iStock via Getty Images

By Vivek Bommi, CFA

European bond-market performance was among the worst on record in 2022, as Europe ran the gamut of geopolitical, economic, and market storms. While problems persist and we expect further periods of volatility, we believe the

Euro Credit Yields and Spreads Look Attractive, Yields and Spreads Are Above Three-Year Average in Each Category

Current and historical analyses do not guarantee future returns. As of December 27, 2019, through January 4, 2023. (Source: Bloomberg. EUR IG: Bloomberg Euro Aggregate Corporate Index. EUR HY: Bloomberg Pan-European High Yield (Euro) Index. EUR BBB: Bloomberg EuroAgg Corporate Baa Index. EUR BB: Bloomberg Euro High Yield BB Rating Only Index. EUR B: Bloomberg Euro High Yield B Rating TR Index. EUR AT1: based on the EUR subset of the Bloomberg Global CoCo Tier 1 Index.)

Markets Are Expecting Rates to Stabilize in 2H 2023

Current analysis does not guarantee future results. Implied rates are based on forward index swaps As of January 4, 2023 (Source: Bloomberg)

European IG Credit Offers Euro Investors Value vs. US, Yields to Worst Adjusted for the Cost of Hedging

Past performance does not guarantee future results. EUR IG represented by the Bloomberg Euro-Aggregate Corporate Index; US IG less three-month hedge cost represented by the Bloomberg US Corporate Index less the cost of a rolling three-month currency hedge Through December 30, 2022 (Source: Bloomberg and AB)

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Comments

