NuCana: Pipeline And Major Gilead Litigation Progressing Nicely

Jan. 08, 2023 4:30 AM ETNuCana plc (NCNA)GILD1 Comment
E. Roudasev profile picture
E. Roudasev
1.22K Followers

Summary

  • NuCana’s market cap is not reflecting the potential of two other drug candidates NUC-3373 and NUC-7738, currently in Phase 2 trials.
  • The UK and EU proceedings against Gilead for alleged years-long infringement of an EU patent have important hearing dates lined up in January and March 2023.
  • Total overdue license fees / damages could be about $920 million, and infringement is ongoing at $450 million in EU sales per year.
  • With cash runway until 2025 and almost 900 patents granted, this innovative biotech company is overlooked in my eyes.
Colonoscopy Scheduled on Calendar

OntheRunPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

As in my previous coverage, NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) continues to receive a Strong Buy rating from me given its high-value Phase 2 oncology treatment candidates NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. Both are ProTide versions of compounds with proven chemotherapeutic activity; they are

This article was written by

E. Roudasev profile picture
E. Roudasev
1.22K Followers
I am working in the financial sector. My areas of interest are technology, biotech, pharmaceutical companies, banks and a bit of shipping when an actionable trade passes on my radar.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NCNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.