Phillips 66 Grows By Swallowing DCP Midstream

Jan. 08, 2023 4:33 AM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)COP, CVX, DCP, ENB, ENB:CA, MPC, VLO, XLE
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.32K Followers

Summary

  • PSX announced an agreement Friday to buy the remaining publicly held LP units in DCP Midstream for $41.75 each, raising Phillips 66's stake in DCP to 86.8%.
  • The remaining economic interests in DCP are held by Enbridge, which owns 13.2% of the MLP's General Partner.
  • PSX expects the acquisition will generate $1 billion of incremental adjusted EBITDA with an additional $300 million of synergies by integrating DCP's assets into PSX's Midstream Segment.
  • With a forward P/E of only 5.4x, a current yield of 3.7%, and prospects for another summer of tight refined product markets, PSX is significantly undervalued here.

Phillips 66

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

On Friday, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced it had reached an agreement to acquire the remaining public common units of Denver-based DCP Midstream (DCP) for $41.75/unit - for an aggregate cash value of ~$3.8

Chart
Data by YCharts

DCP: JP Morgan Presentation

DCP Midstream

PSX/DCP Transaction Presentation

PSX

PSX Q3 Earnings

PSX

PSX Share Buybacks in 2022

PSX

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.32K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP, CVX, ENB, PSX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.