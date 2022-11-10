Japan System Techniques: Fund Engagement Proved Effective But Hard Work Ahead

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.22K Followers

Summary

  • Japan System Techniques is a niche IT services provider in Japan. Its shares strongly outperformed in CY2022.
  • We believe a significant contributing factor to recent share price performance has been engagement efforts from MIRI Capital Management.
  • With a decelerating growth profile and fair valuations, we rate the shares as neutral.

The businessman who confirms the stock prices

Michael H/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Shares in Japan System Techniques (OTCPK:JAPPF) listed in its home Tokyo Stock Exchange outperformed significantly in CY2022, driven by improving fundamentals as well as activities of MIRI Capital Management, a fund that actively

Key financials with earnings estimates

Key financials with earnings estimates (Company, Toyo Keizai, Karreta Advisors)

This article was written by

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.22K Followers
We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations. We primarily serve institutional investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.