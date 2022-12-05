photobyphm

The massive destruction after Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) Q3 release fooled weak holders into fleeing, possibly believing its dividend could be at risk. Why? At VZ's October lows, it re-tested price levels not seen since late 2011, as its NTM dividend yield surged to 7.4%. It was well above the two standard deviation zone over its 10Y average of 4.65%, implying massive panic.

Hence, it was timely that Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg assured investors at a recent conference that its dividend strategy remains a critical priority of its capital allocation plans, as he articulated:

We want to continue with our dividend. We are, I think, the only telecom company in the world that has kept or increased the dividend for 16 consecutive years. And we think that's what Matt (VZ's CFO) and I want to continue to do. We want to give our Board an opportunity to continue to do that. That's important. That's why the $47 billion or $48 billion (in adjusted) EBITDA is important to us. - Citi 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

Income investors probably don't need another reminder of the disaster at Lumen Technologies (LUMN), as it shifted its dividend priority into share repurchases as the company repositioned for growth.

As such, we believe it has proffered savvy investors who bought into VZ's October lows to stay vested, given the attractive reward/risk profile at those levels. Accordingly, it has also significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since we upgraded it, posting a gain of nearly 16% (relative to the SPX's 1.8% uptick).

Hence, we believe it's opportune for investors to assess whether the current levels are still appropriate to add more exposure, even as the market capitalized on a "Goldilocks" employment report yesterday (January 6).

Management highlighted that its FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance has not wavered from its previous commentary. Therefore, its updated outlook is in line with the analysts' estimates of $47.9B, indicating that Verizon resiliently weathered the macroeconomic and consumer headwinds in H2'22.

Notably, Verizon's former consumer chief Manon Brouillette left recently, handing the reins to Vestberg, as he assumed direct control of Verizon's most critical revenue segment (which accounted for nearly 77% of its Q3 revenue).

We believe the move is necessary to shore up confidence in Verizon investors that management is paying close attention to catching up with its arch-rivals T-Mobile (TMUS) and AT&T (T). T-Mobile has been leveraging its lead in 5G against its competitors, as its prelim-Q4 release showed that its wireless subscriber growth was better than anticipated.

As such, investors should watch Verizon's upcoming Q4 earnings call on January 24, even as management proffered a constructive outlook on its free cash flow (FCF) metrics moving ahead.

Verizon FCF margins % and CapEx margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Accordingly, Vestberg accentuated that its CapEx intensity should continue to fall as Verizon scales its 5G buildout, reaching $17B by 2024. He also made it a point to highlight that it should translate to higher FCF profitability, which is also in line with the Street's modeling (as seen above).

Therefore, we believe Vestberg sought to provide assurances and clarity over Verizon's operating model over the medium term and reduce the unnecessary occurrences of "ugly downside surprises."

VZ last traded at an NTM EBITDA multiple of 7.3x, slightly over its 10Y average of 7x. However, it's no longer overvalued like its 2021 days and trades at a discount against its peers' median of 9.3x (according to S&P Capital IQ data).

VZ price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

Therefore, the bear trap at its October bottom has played out accordingly for investors who dared to pick up the pieces from the sellers as they capitulated. However, it's also important to note that we don't expect VZ to scale the heights it formed in 2021 in the near- or medium-term.

Verizon has yet to prove that the competitive headwinds in its consumer business are over while attempting to scale its private 5G network for its business customers. Therefore, there could be significant execution risks that could keep buyers cautious.

With VZ having moved up remarkably from its October lows, we think taking a pause here for the bullish froth to be digested first before adding more positions is appropriate. It has also moved close to our previous price target (PT) of $44.

Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).