CION Had Good Performance In 2022 But Still Trades Well Below Book Value

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • CION Investment Corp. is an externally managed closed-end fund that is regulated as a BDC. It primarily provides senior secured loans to US middle-market companies.
  • The book value was $16.26 per share as of Sept. 30, 2022.
  • CION generates a 7.63% dividend yield on book value which equates to a 12.34% dividend yield on the share price because it trades at a big discount to book value.
  • Some activist firms like Bulldog Investors have money invested in CION.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps. Learn More »

US Dollar Hundred Bills In Wind

gawrav

Written by George Spritzer, co-produced by Alpha Gen Capital

(Data below is sourced from the CION Investment Corp. website unless otherwise stated.)

I recently attended the shareholder meeting of the Special Opportunities Fund (SPE). One of the shareholders

Industry Breakdown

CION Industry Breakdown (CION web site)

Top holdings

CION Representative Holdings (CION web site)

CION insider buying

Recent CION Insider Buys (InsiderCow)

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

George Spritzer's top investment ideas are being featured on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting" marketplace service.

This service is dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid market froth. We encourage investors to benefit from yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. For safe and reliable income streams, check out Yield Hunting.

This article was written by

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
4.13K Followers
Targeting 8+% Income Stream using CEFs, ETFs, Munis, Preferreds and REITs

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor at Southland Investments and specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George uses the following investment strategies:1) Opportunistic Closed-end fund investing: Buy CEFs at larger than normal discounts to NAV and sell them when the discounts narrow. 2) Exploit special situations: tender offers, fund terminations, fund activism, rights offerings etc. Some of my premium articles are published on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps" https://seekingalpha.com/author/alpha-gen-capital/research

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CION, SPE, BBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.