Data I/O: Cyclical Upturn Finally Established? One More Quarter Will Tell

Summary

  • The company is the market leader and has multiple secular tailwinds blowing in its favor, servicing markets that show strong secular growth.
  • However, the business is still cyclical as 60% of revenues are CapEx driven, even if this is very gradually declining.
  • While Q3 figures came in very strong, with all that's going on in the economy it's too early to rejoice about an established uptrend.
Production of high-tech computer Chips at Semiconductor Crisis.

Andrii Chagovets/iStock via Getty Images

Data I/O (DAIO) is the leader in programming equipment for chips, which positions it very well to profit from secular growth tailwinds but these secular winds are at times overpowered by more cyclical downturns.

Secular tailwinds

DAIO IR presentation

Automotive

DAIO IR presentation

Automotive content

DAIO IR presentation

IoT forecast

DAIO IR presentation

IoT SentriX

DAIO IR presentation

SentriX customers

DAIO IR presentation

SentriX opportunity

DAIO IR presentation

Q3/22 results

DAIO IR presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Revenue mix

DAIO IR presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape

I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.

Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.

Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

