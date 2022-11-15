Chesapeake And The Impact Of Russia's 100 Bcm/Year Of Gas Off The Global Market

Jan. 08, 2023 7:37 AM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)2 Comments
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
6.91K Followers

Summary

  • Chesapeake's return from bankruptcy may have been seen as just a setup for a second round of the same.
  • The aftermath of the Ukraine conflict may have changed those calculations. Russia seems to have removed about 100 Bcm/year from the global natural gas market.
  • With American LNG exports set to plug the gap for the foreseeable future, while the shale boom is nearing its end, we should expect higher US natural gas prices.
  • Chesapeake's heavy dependence on natural gas production was a handicap last decade, but it is now increasingly obvious that it is an asset.
  • With US natural gas prices set to remain robust, Chesapeake's financial results should remain stellar, which will help to consolidate its return out of insolvency.  Recent stock weakness presents a decent buying opportunity.
Drilling Fracking Rig at Night

grandriver

Investment thesis: Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK) was thought of externally, as well as internally as a major shale player that got the short end of the shale acreage lottery in the last decade. Chesapeake used to proudly highlight the growing percentage of

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
6.91K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CHK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.