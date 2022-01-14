Hamilton Lane: The Premium Is Not Justified

Jan. 08, 2023 8:11 AM ETHamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)APO, BX, CG, KKR
Kolomeets Investments profile picture
Kolomeets Investments
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • Given the high inertia of institutional investors+, private equity firms are likely to be able to successfully navigate macro headwinds.
  • The market is aware of the prospects of the industry. This is why companies trade at relatively high multiples.
  • Hamilton Lane is trading at a premium to the industry average. However, in our opinion, the premium is not justified.
  • Despite the relatively low denominator, Hamilton's AUM has grown significantly slower than the industry's biggest players over the past five years.
  • The smaller size of the company and an investment strategy focused on medium-sized businesses should be considered as risk factors and have a discounting effect on the share price.

Портрет Бенджамина Франклина с купюры в 100 долларов с видимым на свету WE TRUST

Max Zolotukhin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

At first glance, Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) seems like a real mastodon of the private capital markets. However, in terms of assets under management, the firm lags far behind the largest players in the industry. Despite the

Alternative assets under management

Preqin

Revenue structure

Created by the author

Assets Under Management

Company Presentation

Fee-earning AUM

Created by the author

HLNE's Net IRR

HLNE's Net IRR (10-K filing)

Blackstone's Net IRR

Blackstone's Net IRR (10-K filing)

Carlyle Net IRR

Carlyle Net IRR (10-K filing)

The Streets expectations vs results

Seeking Alpha

Revenues

Company Presentation

Dividend history

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Kolomeets Investments profile picture
Kolomeets Investments
1.07K Followers
It is generally accepted that the increase in the number of securities in the portfolio certainly leads to a decrease in the total investment risk. This statement, originated in academia, is built on two important assumptions: investment opportunities must have the same mathematical expectation (range of all possible relative outcomes including negative, taking into account the probability) and not to have cross-correlation (i.e., the movement of some securities should not repeat the movement of others).However, this does not happen in life, and we are forced to work hard to find attractive opportunities for capital investments. Let’s say we have two companies with the same expected return, but one carries a risk of capital loss of 5% (suppose that risk is measured exclusively quantitative indicators, although this is not the case), and the second - 1%. Wider range of expectations of the first company only increases the overall risk portfolio. We prefer to focus on a few companies with high potential growth and near-zero risk of loss invested capital rather than excessive diversification that only reduces profitability and increase the risk. In other words, investment is by no means solving a math exercise. Investment is a gold washing process (it is desirable that the prospector also possessed Picasso's view on everyday things). Another question is where to find gold? If you want to beat the market, you have to look where the other 99% of the market participants do not. We research undercovered stocks from around the world looking for growth, deep value, and distressed companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.