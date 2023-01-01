Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Getting Way Too Cheap

Jan. 09, 2023 8:05 AM ETBSRTF, HOM.DB.U:CA, HOM.U:CA, WSR1 Comment
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Marketplace

Summary

  • REITs are priced at historically low valuations.
  • Some REITs are priced at just 60 cents on the dollar.
  • We highlight 2 REITs that we are buying for 2023.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, High Yield Landlord, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

Right now, REITs are priced at their lowest valuation in years.

They dropped by 30% on average in 2022 even as their cash flow rose significantly, and as a result, valuations have been cut in half in many cases.

Chart
Data by YCharts

REIT cash flows reach new all time highs

NAREIT

BSR REIT focuses on Texas

BSR REIT

BSR REIT apartment communities

BSR REIT

Population growth in sunbelt markets

BSR REIT

Rents in texas represent only 20% of resident's income

BSR REIT

Class B apartment communities are defensive

Independence Realty Trust

Service oriented strip center as an investment

Whitestone REIT

sunbelt markets are growing rapidly

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT releasing spreads reach nearly 20%

Whitestone REIT

Diagram Description automatically generated with low confidence Each year, we have some discounted spots to give away and today, we are offering you the chance to join us at a 50% discount and with a 2-week free trial. Most members pay $79 per month, but today is your chance to be grandfathered for life at just $39 per month on the annual plan.

If you ever thought of joining us, now is the time! You will gain immediate access to all our Top Picks for 2023 and with the 2-week free trial, you have everything to gain and nothing to lose.

First come. First served.

A picture containing text, yellow, orange Description automatically generated

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
56.65K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more! 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOM.U; WSR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.