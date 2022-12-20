Chimera: Hedge Downside Risk With The Preferreds

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.62K Followers

Summary

  • Chimera is under intense pressure from the current macroeconomic environment. This has seen its book value and net interest income decline versus its year-ago figures.
  • The mREIT is still covering its latest quarterly dividend payout from its recently reported cash available for distribution.
  • The preferreds offer a safer way to gain exposure as they come with a lower risk of a dividend cut.
The skyline of New York City, United States

StockByM

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) went public less than a year before the 2008 financial crisis went into full swing. The internally managed mortgage REIT would start trading on the NYSE in November 2007, ten months before Lehman Brothers collapsed and

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.62K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, and deSPACs.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.