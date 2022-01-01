EMB: A Big EM Bond Rally Is Coming

Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • EM bonds look bullish in the short term as declining UST yields and improving credit risk are both supporting the sector.
  • With a yield of 7.3%, the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF is likely to deliver highly positive real returns.
  • The ETF is also likely to outperform most EM equity funds, with the added benefit of less volatility.

Emerging market

The iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) yields 7.3%, thanks to elevated US Treasury yields and relatively high credit spreads. This yield is highly attractive relative to long-term inflation expectations and even emerging market stock indices

VWO Vs EMB (Bloomberg)

EM Sovereign Credit Spreads Vs UST Yields (Bloomberg)

Bloomberg EM Bond Index Yield Over 10-Year Inflation Expectations (Bloomberg)

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EMB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

