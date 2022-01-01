PML: Why I Bought This Fund And Some Risks To The Bull Thesis

Jan. 08, 2023 8:47 PM ETPIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
Summary

  • PIMCO disappointed investors with large distribution cuts to start the year across their muni CEFs. This resulted in painful losses - but also presents buying opportunities.
  • PML often has a large premium to NAV - today, it sits at par value. This suggests the fund is worth a look.
  • While the income cut was large, the yield remains very attractive. The market expects the Fed to reduce rates by 2024, so buying bonds now can make sense.
  • PML is not without risk. The Fed is currently on a hiking path, so that headwind is not over. Further, the Illinois exposure is not something I am too keen on.
Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund's objective is to invest at least

PIMCO Distribution Cuts

PML Price Action

Fund Metrics

PML's Premium Gap

State Credit Ratings

PML's Top States

The Trouble With Illinois

Fund Leverage

Fund Duration

Fed Dot Plot

Please consider the Income Lab

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PML, PCK, NEA, VCV, BBN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

