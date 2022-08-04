Li-Cycle: The Time Has Come For This EV Battery Recycler In 2023

Jan. 08, 2023 9:04 PM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)ALB
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • The North American spokes are going according to plan, with the optimization efforts bringing throughput close to target levels.
  • The European spokes are to follow the similar strategy as the North American spokes and to learn from optimization efforts to facilitate a smooth ramp-up.
  • The company remains well funded for its own pipeline of 7 spokes and 1 hub, having sufficient capital needed for the current pipeline development.
  • Positive government policy likely to drive further demand growth for Li-Cycle, while reducing development and construction costs for the company.
  • My target price for Li-Cycle is $11.30, implying an upside potential of 126% from current levels.
Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

With talks of an electric vehicle recession given the change in dynamics as the supply for electric vehicles outweighs the demand as global auto manufacturers increasingly invest in electric vehicle production capacity, this rapid growth in production capacity of electric vehicles

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
3.06K Followers
I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Markets, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LICY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.