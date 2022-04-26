Blink Charging: Multiple Positive Catalysts For Coming Decade

Jan. 08, 2023 9:59 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)CHPT, VLTA
Pinxter Analytics profile picture
Pinxter Analytics
4.78K Followers

Summary

  • Blink Charging has been my best-performing stock pick in my history of investing. They've since underperformed, however, due to the market's focus on profitability rather than growth.
  • While they outperform peers' revenue growth in the short term and have superior long-term earnings potential, I reiterate my highly bullish stance on the company.
  • I will be adding to my long-term position over the coming week and remain highly bullish on their long-term prospects.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Serenethos

As the title already suggested, Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), which manufactures and distributes charging stations for all-electric and hybrid vehicles, has multiple positive catalysts as it heads into 2023 and beyond.

These are divided into 2 groups, industry-wide and company-specific. The

Charging Station Rev Growth, Statista

Charging Station Revenue Growth (Statista)

SA - BLNK Revenue Analyst Projections

Blink Charging Revenue Projections (Seeking Alpha Aggregator)

SA BLNK EPS Analyst Projections

Blink Charging EPS Projections (Seeking Alpha Aggregator)

This article was written by

Pinxter Analytics profile picture
Pinxter Analytics
4.78K Followers
As part of my earnings growth strategy, I invest, trade and write about small under-covered growth companies which don't get much attention from establishment analysts as well as use the strategy to interpret short and long term moves in bigger, well established companies in the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.-All articles and the information in them are my opinion based on my own research and analysis and should not be taken as investment advice without proper due diligence and advice from a professional financial adviser.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLNK, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.

(Ownership disclosure: As followers of my previous articles may know, I have been short TSLA for a while. However, on Friday of last week, I covered my short and initiated a long position in the company. This was not due to changing sentiment on the company overall but rather a public-sentiment discrepancy I see in the stock).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.