Ingredion: Sell Covered Calls

Jan. 08, 2023 11:11 PM ETIngredion Incorporated (INGR)
Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
906 Followers

Summary

  • Ingredion Inc.: Good, but not an excellent dividend yield in this rate environment.
  • The company's high inventory levels may spell trouble for upcoming quarters.
  • A covered call strategy can yield 2% income in six weeks.
  • New investors may be better off waiting for a pullback before buying Ingredion.

Sunlit corn field under beautiful sky with clouds, closeup view

Liudmila Chernetska

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is a good company competing in the commodity agricultural products sector. It has a good balance sheet and has delivered good growth over the years. The stock has had a nice run over the past three

Ingredion Annual Revenue (2012-2021)

Ingredion Annual Revenue (2012-2021) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Ingredion Annual Gross Margin (%)

Ingredion Annual Gross Margin (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Ingredion Quarterly Gross Margin (%)

Ingredion Quarterly Gross Margin (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Ingredion Q3 2022 Net Sales Bridge

Ingredion Q3 2022 Net Sales Bridge (Ingredion Investor Presentation)

Ingredion Q3 2022 Net Sales Variance

Ingredion Q3 2022 Net Sales Variance (Ingredion Investor Presentation)

Ingredion Days' Sales in Inventory

Ingredion Days' Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Ingredion Discounted Cash Flow Model

Ingredion Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
906 Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.