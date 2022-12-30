VGT: U.S. Information Technology Stocks Are Probably Fairly Valued

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.55K Followers

Summary

  • VGT invests in tech stocks across small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks.
  • It is probably fairly valued, although the investing landscape is shaping up for an uncertain 2023/24.
  • Recession is certainly a possibility; however, I believe VGT is probably fairly positioned regardless.
  • Upside and downside potential is mixed. It is possible to conceive of an optimistic scenario, but ultimately near-term uncertainty would support a neutral outlook in the medium term.

processor chip, tech environment, blockchain concept

blackdovfx

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the performance of its chosen benchmark index, the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50. This makes VGT a U.S.-only equity fund, focused on technology, across small-, mid- and large-cap

VGT ETF IRR Estimate

Author's Calculations

Business Cycle Update as of Q4 2022

Fidelity.com

Recession Case for VGT

Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.55K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.