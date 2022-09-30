Paramount Global: Cheap, But Avoid This Value Trap

Jan. 09, 2023 1:12 AM ETParamount Global (PARA)1 Comment
Summary

  • Paramount's stock had a rough 2022 and appears to be relatively cheap at a PE ratio of 4.
  • Paramount is seeing rapid growth in its DTC business but they are experiencing significant margin compression as a result.
  • The company has a massive debt pile of $15.638 billion, which is 16.92 times larger than its third quarter's annualized net income.
  • We believe that Paramount is a value trap and should be avoided by investors.

CBS And Viacom Reach Deal for 12 Billion Dollar Merger

Drew Angerer

Investment Thesis

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) looks cheap on the surface but there are problems under the hood. They have declining profitability and a monstrous debt pile. The streaming business model is highly competitive and has a low amount of

Profitability of Operating Segments from Paramount Q3 Earnings Report

Profitability of Operating Segments (Paramount Q3 Earnings Report)

Revenue Growth Rates by Segment from Paramount Q3 Earnings Release

Revenue Growth Rates by Segment (Paramount Q3 Earnings Release)

Segment Revenue and Operating Profit from Disney's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings For Fiscal 2022

Disney Media and Entertainment Segment Results (Disney's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings For Fiscal 2022)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

