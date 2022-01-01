Last December (Dec 1st), Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) announced that the FDA approved the second indication for BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (rVVC or yeast infection). The approval is based on SCYX's pivotal phase 3 CANDLE data that demonstrated a statistically significant superiority of ibrexafungerp vs. placebo, the drug meeting primary and key secondary endpoints. This means that BREXAFEMME now has two approved indications, VVC and RVVC. Although we believe this is positive news for the company, but we don't expect this approval to move the needle because a) rVVC accounts for only 13-19% of the total VVC patients, and b) a significant portion of the rVVC population is already captured through off-label prescribing.
The new black-boxed warning around fetal development doesn't bode well for sales ramp as younger female patients are extremely sensitive about this topic. Of note, although the current standard of care also comes with a warning around pregnancy, it is not a complete black-boxed warning like ibrexafungerp.
We believe the refractory fungal infection opportunity could be a key value driver for SCYX due to a) longer duration of treatment (1 day in rVVC vs. 90-180 day regimen) and b) straightforward go-to-market path through hospital formulary inclusion. Although we have a high degree of conviction in Brexa's approval in invasive fungal infection in the hospital setting based on encouraging interim data from the phase 3 FURI and CARES trials, we would be more selective on an entry point considering meaningful catalysts are not expected until YE'24 at the earliest.
The USD45M warrant and pre-funded warrant (issued on April 2022) have a relatively low strike price ($3.45/share) and long-duration term (7 years), which creates an overhang for SCYX as it suggests an imminent dilution could be on the horizon. Furthermore, the fully exercised warrants would add 26.6M shares which represents a 61% increase in the number of shares outstanding. As such, we would wait for a better entry point after the remaining warrants and pre-funded warrants are fully exercised.
Clinical risk: as rIFI trials are still ongoing and can fail and plague the whole pipeline expansion story; commercial risk, as the company is a first-time launcher with a big pharma partner; and financing risk, as the company is not cashflow positive yet.
Until the approval of rIFI indication (hospital-based systemic infections), we believe it is cogent for investors to stay on the sidelines and monitor the sales ramp. We expect meaningful catalysts in the hospital setting around 2024-2025 at the earliest. Net net, we don't expect the additional rVVC indication to add too much to the sales ramp trajectory and further warrant overhang makes investing in SCYX extremely difficult. Furthermore, the unexpected black-boxed warning doesn't bode well for SCYX's further commercial success. However, due to the low valuation after the 76% sell-off during 2022, we do not recommend investors short the stock as there could be a potential unforeseen risk of a short squeeze due to i) lack of liquidity or ii) potential M&A or big pharma partner. The current short interest is around 3%, according to Barron.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Biotechvalley Insight (BTVI) is a group of biotech/technology investors with the main interest in US-based small/mid-cap biotech companies and cryptocurrencies. We are not affiliated with any institution/company, but an independent research organization of students/working professionals. Biotechvalley insights group ("I") does not receive direct compensation from the companies that we cover or mentioned in our articles other than Seeking Alpha, but the information provided by Biotechvalley insights may be biased and/or include conflicts of interest/competing interests as some members of the group may hold relevant long/short positions and/or have an affiliation/business relationship with the companies that are mentioned in the articles.
Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI Entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest to the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI Entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
Comments