Marathon Gold: Patience Required

Jan. 09, 2023 6:00 AM ETMarathon Gold Corporation (MGDPF), MOZ:CA
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Marathon Gold is one of the worst-performing gold developers over the past year, down over 70% from its 2021 highs, and suffering an ~80% drawdown.
  • The significant underperformance can be attributed to inflationary pressures that have contributed to weaker economics and a higher build cost at Valentine, plus an avalanche of shares dropped on investors.
  • Unfortunately, the recent FS confirmed concerns about the degradation in project economics, and while this continues to be a robust project, the NPV (5%) and projected margins have dropped sharply.
  • While I continue to like the project and think there's tremendous value in being a contrarian after 70%+ declines, I don't see enough upside to justify being long, and I see better relative value elsewhere.

Worker hands checks a diamond core drill bit

2022 was a rough year for many gold producers, but the gold developers took it on the chin the hardest, with many suffering 60% plus drawdowns and ending the year down 50% or more. Unfortunately, while Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF

Taylor Dart
