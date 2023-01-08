Weekly Market Pulse: The Consensus Will Be Wrong

Summary

  • Avoiding growth last year paid enormous dividends, but I didn’t predict that growth stocks would fall in 2022, just that I couldn’t own them and fulfill our fiduciary duty.
  • Near-term stock market performance is negatively correlated with economic growth.
  • Commodities were the only major asset class down last week but that was almost entirely due to energy.

What’s your outlook for this year? I’ve heard that question repeatedly over the last month and if you’re reading this hoping I’ll let you have a peek at my crystal ball, you’re going to be disappointed. Because I don’t have a

US Dollar Change vs 10 Year Treasury Yield Change

CBOE 10-Year US Treasury Yield

US Dollar - Cash Settle

Asset Class Snapshot, Region Snapshot

Asset Class Summary, Region Summary, Equity Style Summary

Sector Snapshot and Summary

Market Indicators

