Duolingo: Be Cautious Ahead Of Q4 Results

Jan. 09, 2023 3:06 AM ETDuolingo, Inc. (DUOL)3 Comments
Jordan Martenstyn profile picture
Jordan Martenstyn
324 Followers

Summary

  • Duolingo is one of the world's most popular language learning apps with 56.5m MAUs and 3.7m paid subscribers.
  • Over the course of 2022, Duolingo rolled out a complete redesign of their home screen, switching from a "tree" to a "path" learning model.
  • Public user feedback following this app redesign has been very negative, with many users threatening to cancel their Duolingo subscription.
  • This anecdotal evidence suggests that Duolingo's upcoming Q4 results could be worse than expected.
  • I'll need evidence that the core language learning business remains on track before purchasing more shares.

Conceptual hand writing showing Learn A New Language. Business photo showcasing Study Words other than the Native Mother Tongue

Artur

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is one of the world's most popular language learning app with 56.5m monthly active users (MAUs) and 3.7m paid subscribers. Under their freemium model, language learners can either use Duolingo for free with ads (ad-supported plan) or pay a small subscription fee ($6.99/month

Chart
Data by YCharts

Duolingo Home Screen Update

Duolingo Home Screen Update (Duolingo Website)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Jordan Martenstyn profile picture
Jordan Martenstyn
324 Followers
Analyst at a VC fund and Masters/PhD student in Clinical Psychology based out of Sydney, Australia. Hunting for a portfolio of 15-20 disruptive growth companies that can generate 15%+ IRRs over the next decade. I publish additional articles on my substack:https://jordanmartenstyn.substack.com/Feel free to reach out on Twitter to collaborate and discuss ideas! @jordanmartenst1

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DUOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.