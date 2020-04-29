10 Leading Indicators To Tell You Where The Market Is Heading

Summary

  • 5 out of 10 leading indicators suggest the economy is not heading for a recession.
  • However, 3 out of 10 of these leading indicators suggest the economy is heading for a recession.
  • 2 out of these 10 leading indicators provide a neutral outlook of the economy.
  • Overall, there is a 40% chance that the economy is heading for a recession.

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background

ronniechua

The Conference Board

The conference board is a not-for-profit research organization and private source of business intelligence. Its Composite Index of Leading Indicators ("CILI") is widely followed as it offers a forwarding looking outlook of the future

Average weekly hours, manufacturing

Average weekly hours, manufacturing (FRED)

average working hours for all employees

average working hours for all employees (Statista)

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance (FRED)

New orders for Non-Durable goods

New orders for Non-Durable goods (FRED)

New Orders for Durable Goods

New Orders for Durable Goods (FRED)

New orders for durable Nondefense Capital Goods Excluding Aircraft

New orders for durable Nondefense Capital Goods Excluding Aircraft (FRED)

Building permits for new houses

Building permits for new houses (FRED)

S&P 500 equity price index

S&P 500 equity price index (FRED)

M2

M2 (FRED)

10-year Treasury To Federal Funds Interest Rate Spread

10-year Treasury To Federal Funds Interest Rate Spread (FRED)

CCI Index

CCI Index (OECD)

Leading Indicators' Summary

Leading Indicators' Summary (Author's own calculation)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

