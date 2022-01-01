Wide Moat ETF Rebalance: Intel, BlackRock, Honeywell Demoted; Dominion, Fortinet Added

Silver Coast Research profile picture
Silver Coast Research
2.19K Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) invests in U.S. companies that possess wide economic moats per Morningstar's methodology.
  • MOAT beat the market in 2022, and so did its international counterpart MOTI.
  • Morningstar downgraded Intel to "narrow moat" from "wide moat", and the stock was removed from the ETF as a result.
  • BlackRock and Honeywell were two other names cut during the December reconstitution, on valuation grounds. Meanwhile, Dominion Energy and Fortinet were added.
  • In my opinion, MOAT remains a good way for stock pickers to identify blue chips trading at reasonable valuations.

Siège social de Dominion Energy, Richmond, Virginie (États-Unis)

John M. Chase/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is a semi-passive fund that rebalances its holdings on a quarterly basis (in fact, twice a year for each of its two sub-portfolios). Before we discuss the latest

Chart
Data by YCharts

MOAT ETF sector weightings 12/31/22

VanEck

Morningstar 5 sources of competitive advantage

Morningstar

This strategy has enabled MOAT to outperform the S&P 500 since its inception in 2012. With this in mind, let us now discuss the latest moves as part of the recent December reconstitution.

Removed MOAT ETF constituents

VanEck

Chart
Data by YCharts

Added MOAT ETF constituents

VanEck

Next 10 potential MOAT ETF constituents

VanEck

Below is the full list of 49 names included in the MOAT ETF at this point in time:

All MOAT ETF constituents

VanEck

Price to fair value discounts MOAT ETF

VanEck

Finance professional from France. My strategy is twofold: - I build capital by identifying small-cap stocks that are likely to appreciate in the near term. - I reinvest the profits from the small-cap stocks into more established dividend payers, in order to build a growing stream of passive income. When looking for undervalued small-cap stocks, my focus is on fundamentals and the presence of hidden assets and near-term catalysts. When looking for dividend stocks, I want decent coverage and capacity to grow the dividend, and I look for special situations where short-term headwinds provide a favorable entry point. I have been contributing to The Natural Resource Hub. However, all of the articles authored by me are entirely the product of my independent research.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDT, STT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

