RWL's Proclivity For Value Stocks Is A Double-Edged Sword

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.78K Followers

Summary

  • RWL features a revenue-centered strategy capable of making the S&P 500’s perennial valuation issue less acute.
  • It overweights old-economy stocks like consumer staples and energy, with exposure to tech reduced substantially.
  • It solidly outperformed the beaten-down IVV last year as well as in 2021 amid the capital rotation.
  • Yet RWL is not an invulnerable ETF, with a few weaknesses discussed in greater depth in the article.

US dollars as a background

herkisi/iStock via Getty Images

After a prolonged drought since it was a task nothing short of challenging to compete with market-cap-driven investment strategies during the tech bull market and especially the ultra-loose monetary policy period, 2022 became a comeback year for

ETFs comparison

Sector weights in % (Created by the author using data from the funds)

IVV key holdings analysis

IVV key 10 holdings (Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund)

RWL holdings analysis

RWL key 10 holdings (Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund)

IVV, RWL comparison

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer

IVV Risk metrics

Seeking Alpha

RWL Risk metrics

Seeking Alpha

RWL Expense grade

Seeking Alpha

IVV Expense grade

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.78K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.