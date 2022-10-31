Palo Alto Networks: Still Too Expensive

Jan. 09, 2023 4:53 AM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
104 Followers

Summary

  • Palo Alto Networks' stock has declined by 23.01% over the past year.
  • This decline has occurred despite continued execution by the company, with revenues in the most recent quarter growing 25% year over year.
  • Despite its revenue growth, the company is still lacking when it comes to GAAP profitability.
  • The valuation of Palo Alto Networks is still too high for this environment and for their growth potential.

Palo Alto Networks HQ building

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ:PANW) stock has seen a modest decline over the past year and investors may be tempted to step in and buy the dip. The company has been executing well but

High Spending Customer Growth from Palo Alto Networks' Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Growth in Number of High Spending Customers (Palo Alto Networks' Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation)

Network Security Segment Growth from Palo Alto Networks' Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Network Security Segment Growth (Palo Alto Networks' Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation)

Prisma Cloud Growth from Palo Alto Networks' Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Prisma Cloud Growth (Palo Alto Networks' Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation)

Cortex Growth from Palo Alto Networks' Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Cortex Growth (Palo Alto Networks' Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation)

Revenue Growth from Palo Alto Networks' Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Revenue Growth (Palo Alto Networks' Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation)

Financial Performance from Palo Alto Networks' Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Financial Performance (Palo Alto Networks' Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
104 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.