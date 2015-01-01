Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares have been a perennial laggard over the past decade. The company has suffered from declining mall traffic, expensive efforts to modernize its store base and build an e-commerce business, and more recently weak retail environment.
That said, significant value exists here as Nordstrom has a meaningful off-price business (30% of revenue) with the potential for further unit growth. Further, the company has a formidable online business (35% of total revenue) and a large portfolio of owned stores in Class A malls.
Today I will review the positives and negatives of an investment in Nordstrom shares. Ultimately, despite some attractive characteristics and a low valuation (discussed below), my concerns about the low likelihood for operational improvement and value realization under the current ownership/management structure keep me on the sidelines.
As evidenced by its 22% short interest, there are several negative aspects in considering Nordstrom:
