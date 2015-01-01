Nordstrom: Cheap But I'm Not Buying

Jan. 09, 2023 4:55 AM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)DDS, KSS, M
Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.64K Followers

Summary

  • Nordstrom shares have declined 29% over the past year as the company has suffered from a promotional retail environment and rising costs.
  • Roughly 1/3 of Nordstrom's revenue comes from its off-price Nordstrom Rack business which has the potential to increase its store base by 50%.
  • At $16.70, Nordstrom trades for just 7.3x 2022e EPS, 4.4x trailing EV/EBITDA and a 4.5% dividend yield.
  • The Nordstrom family owns ~30% of the company and is managed by Erik and Peter Nordstrom. I view this negatively given their entrenchment and the company's underwhelming performance.
  • Despite an attractive valuation, my concerns about the low likelihood of operational improvement and value realization under the current ownership/management structure keep me on the sidelines.

Nordstrom retail store

NoDerog

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares have been a perennial laggard over the past decade. The company has suffered from declining mall traffic, expensive efforts to modernize its store base and build an e-commerce business, and more recently weak retail environment.

That

val

Nordstrom Valuation (Company Filings; Author Estimates)

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.64K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KSS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.