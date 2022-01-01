Centamin plc: Further Margin Expansion On Deck

Jan. 09, 2023 7:30 AM ETCentamin plc (CEE:CA), CELTF
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.41K Followers

Summary

  • Centamin was one of the best-performing miners in 2022 after a brutal 2021, up 14% for the year vs. an 11% decline for its benchmark.
  • This impressive performance was partially related to the easier comparisons after a ~75% decline from its highs, but also due to solid execution last year in a challenging environment.
  • This included continued cost savings improvements, being set to deliver into output/cost guidance, and solid resource growth at Sukari Underground.
  • However, with the stock up more than 70% from its lows and Centamin knocking on the door of a ~$2.40 billion enterprise value, I don't see any way to justify chasing this rally above US$1.50.

Dumping excess rock at a zinc mine

Ron Levine/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Just six months ago, I wrote on Centamin (TSX:CEE:CA) (OTCPK:CELTF), noting that the stock would become attractive below US$0.96 with its turnaround thesis intact and a better 2023 ahead from a margin

Sukari Mine Operations

Sukari Mine Operations (Company Presentation)

Centamin - Quarterly Gold Production

Centamin - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Centamin - All-in Sustaining Costs vs. Industry Average

Centamin - All-in Sustaining Costs vs. Industry Average (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Sukari Gold Mine With Potential Grid Connection

Sukari Gold Mine With Potential Grid Connection (Company Presentation)

Centamin - Quarterly Free Cash Flow & Average Realized Gold Price

Centamin - Quarterly Free Cash Flow & Average Realized Gold Price (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Centamin - Capex Outlook

Centamin - Capex Outlook (Company Presentation)

Centamin - Annual Production & Forward Estimates

Centamin - Annual Production & Forward Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Centamin 3-Year Chart

Centamin 3-Year Chart (StockCharts.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.41K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOLD, AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.