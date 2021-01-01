Palo Alto Networks: A Cybersecurity Leader With Strong Growth Potential

Jan. 09, 2023 5:19 AM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)CRWD, FTNT, S
FinanzUni profile picture
FinanzUni
156 Followers

Summary

  • The combination of strong financials, positive industry trends, and a strong competitive position make Palo Alto an attractive investment.
  • The global cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $150 billion in 2021 into an eventual market of around $1.5 trillion.
  • The increasing prevalence of cyber threats and the growing demand for cybersecurity products and services should continue to drive growth for the company.
  • According to my projections, Palo Alto's fair valuation is at $178.78, representing an upside to today's price of 29.0%.

Palo Alto Networks headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is a cybersecurity company that provides a range of security products and services to businesses, governments, and other organizations worldwide. The company's products and services are designed to help protect organizations from cyber threats such as

TAM Global Cybersecurity Market

TAM Global Cybersecurity Market (McKinsey)

Q1 2023 Highlights

Q1 2023 Highlights (Palo Alto Networks Investor Presentation)

Palo Alto Networks Valuation

Palo Alto Networks Valuation (Personal Source)

This article was written by

FinanzUni profile picture
FinanzUni
156 Followers
I started FinanzUni with the goal to give fellow investors access to objetcive and balanced analysis. I value all outside intel and everyone to challenge my thesis to obtain the most critical and correct analysis.My investment focus is on growth stocks with an investment horizon of 2–5 years. My primary focus here is on Tech stocks, but more broadly on emerging great ideas and stocks. About me: I am a recent grad student from UC Berkley and after finishing my studies I have returned to my home country Germany to work in venture capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.