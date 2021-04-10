Amazon And Alibaba: A Tale Of Two E-Commerce Kings

Jan. 09, 2023 5:29 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), BABABABAF, BIDU, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, TCEHY, TCTZF
Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
94 Followers

Summary

  • AMZN is the largest e-commerce and cloud computing provider in the United States.
  • BABA is the largest e-commerce and cloud computing provider in China.
  • Both companies have experienced significant decreases in their market valuation during the previous year.
  • Given the potential for growth opportunities, solid track record and attractive valuation for both companies, they present an attractive long-term investment opportunity.

Futuristic Technology Retail Warehouse: Worker Doing Inventory Walks when Digitalization Process Analyzes Goods, Cardboard Boxes, Products with Delivery Infographics in Logistics, Distribution Center

gorodenkoff

In this article I will provide a look into Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) from the United States and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) from China from a purely fundamental perspective. BABA and AMZN are two of the largest e-commerce companies in the

Amazon & Alibaba Financial Highlights

Amazon & Alibaba Financial Highlights (Seeking Alpha)

R&D and Share Buybacks highlights

R&D and Share Buybacks highlights (Seeking Alpha)

Cloud Market

Cloud Market (Synergy Research Group)

Global Platform Demand Share

Global Platform Demand Share (Parrot)

BABA Share Buybacks Increases

BABA Share Buybacks Increases (Alizila)

Global Cloud Market

Global Cloud Market (Synergy Research Group)

This article was written by

Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
94 Followers
I am an experienced financial analyst with a background in banking. Throughout my career, I have gained a vast knowledge of credit risk and financial analysis. In my previous role at one of the largest banks in Europe, I was responsible for monitoring a portfolio of over 100 international corporates, which included tasks such as credit analysis, financial analysis, internal ratings, etc. I am a well-educated and passionate finance professional, holding a Master's degree in economics. Over the past four years, I have written over 100 credit rationales for the bank's risk department on international corporates. I am highly skilled in analyzing financial data and identifying risk factors, and I am committed to staying up-to-date with the latest developments in the finance industry. Overall, I am confident in my ability to provide valuable insights and recommendations to assist with investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.